U.S. probes fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating a Texas crash on Saturday that left two dead and local police said appeared to have occurred with no one in the driver's seat.

NHTSA said it "has immediately launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash. We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information." The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated Autopilot driving system following recent accidents.

