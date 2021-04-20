Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rise

The U.S. dollar index touched a more than 6-week low and Treasury yields edged up after posting on Friday their largest weekly drop since June and oil prices slipped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally. On Wall Street indexes fell, with the Nasdaq being the biggest decliner.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 01:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An index of stocks across the world dipped, on track to end Monday with the largest daily drop in almost four weeks, after touching a record high and investors looking for earnings to justify the high valuations. The U.S. dollar index touched a more than 6-week low and Treasury yields edged up after posting on Friday their largest weekly drop since June and oil prices slipped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally.

On Wall Street indexes fell, with the Nasdaq being the biggest decliner. Tesla Inc shares fell following a fatal crash involving one of its cars. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160.74 points, or 0.47%, to 34,039.93, the S&P 500 lost 28.8 points, or 0.69%, to 4,156.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 165.89 points, or 1.18%, to 13,886.46.

"The market has had a huge jump to the upside so it needs to take a little bit of rest," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "For now it's just a little bit of profit-taking as traders await results from big tech names on Wall Street."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.37% The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.07% and Emerging market stocks rose 0.03%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.14% higher. Nikkei futures lost 1.63%.

The dollar fell against a basket of peers on the back of the sharp drop in Treasury yields last week. "Indeed, the USD rally is all but distant memory by now and the currency's underperformance seems to reflect the apparent divergence in the outlook between the slumping UST yields and the rather perky bond yields elsewhere," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

The dollar index fell 0.57%, with the euro up 0.43% at $1.2035. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.59% versus the greenback at 108.13 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3986, up 1.13% on the day.

Treasury yields rose after last week's sharp drop. "Yields are taking their cues from the equity markets," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust. He and others said investors are also waiting to gauge the market's appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.6011%, from 1.573% late on Friday. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,770.69 an ounce. Silver fell 0.60% to $25.80.

Bitcoin last fell 0.92% to $55,764.99. Oil prices edged up, but rising COVID-19 infections in India prompted concern than stronger measures to contain the pandemic would hurt economic activity.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. However, COVID-19 cases have surged in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, dampening optimism for a sustained global recovery in demand. "The primary hazard to continued oil price strength is the possible re-emergence of COVID-19 case counts on a broad scale," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

U.S. crude rose 0.46% to $63.42 per barrel and Brent was at $67.07, up 0.45% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021