Left Menu

Ramagya Group launching B2B E-commerce platform Ramagya Mart

Ramagya Group is a well-recognized entity with over 36 years of excellence in India. With 20 brands in different verticals under the parent company, Ramagya Group is going to launch its B2B E-commerce platform "Ramagya Mart" shortly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:42 IST
Ramagya Group launching B2B E-commerce platform Ramagya Mart
Ramagya Mart. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Ramagya Group is a well-recognized entity with over 36 years of excellence in India. With 20 brands in different verticals under the parent company, Ramagya Group is going to launch its B2B E-commerce platform "Ramagya Mart" shortly. The platform will connect manufacturers with the whole-sellers, distributors, and dealers directly.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to drive a specific category of Indian manufacturers by offering them a platform to create their wholesale e-marts on the portal and use the platform as an image-building tool to engage with a large diaspora of tier 2 and tier 3 wholesale businesses primarily. The phenomena of India's internet economy doubling from USD 125 Billion in 2017 to attaining USD 250 Billion in 2020, with 66 per cent of e-commerce demand in India coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, India will soon be in a position to benchmark global B2B e-commerce business that is 5 times the size of B2C e-commerce business.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart said that the core positioning of the brand is 'Desh Ka Vyapaar' and his entire philosophy behind the brand positioning stems from the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat philosophy. "If manufacturers utilize their capacities to an optimum level, not only will they be productive and profitable but will also become a catalyst to creating new job opportunities for our people from Tier 2 cities and Tier 3 towns," said Utkarsh Gupta.

He also further added that the promoters of this brand have a strong trading background and experience. And since they are also currently in the education business, the values of transparency and trustworthiness are embedded in the ethos of this new brand and the functionality of the business platform and its working. Ramagya Mart has a mammoth mission to be a catalyst of productivity for manufacturers and the plan is to market and advertise the platform on the similar lines of successful B2B platform to garner traction from wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and institutions. 'When we launch Ramagya Mart, we will unveil how our ethos is reflected in our brand identity and how we have integrated Trust, Transparency, and Trade as part of our business fundamentals. We will also unveil our investments and core uniqueness of the platform, which will benefit both manufacturers and their wholesale business customers. In the next 3 years we will ensure that Ramagya Mart will be one of the best solutions to distribution challenges and a catalyst for volume business marketing for Indian manufacturers," said Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Mart.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple explains environmental benefit behind eliminating chargers from iPhone, Apple Watch

For people speculating different reasons behind Apples decision to remove chargers from last year launched iPhone, iWatch packaging, the company has got an answer for you, and it is for the positive impact on the environment. Despite critic...

COVID-19: Dry ration to be distributed to Class I to IX students in Andhra

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday ordered for the distribution of dry ration to students of Classes I to IX in the state as they enter their summer vacations early in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases. In a statement, the state ...

New Zealand expects Australia 'travel bubble' to stay open despite new virus case

New Zealand authorities reported on Tuesday that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for COVID-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia. Australia and New Zeal...

China shares up as benchmark lending rate kept steady for 12th month

China shares rose on Tuesday after the country kept its lending benchmark steady for a twelfth straight month, helping to ease persistent investor concerns over the impact of possible policy tightening. China kept its benchmark lending rate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021