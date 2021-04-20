Left Menu

Twitter expands engineering team in India, appoints Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering

In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country, he added.Dalals expertise and vision will help the company strengthen its ability to enhance a service that millions of Indians rely on daily, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:05 IST
Twitter expands engineering team in India, appoints Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Uber executive, Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering.

Twitter is also hiring for several other positions across engineering, product, research, and design.

''Starting on April 20, 2021, Apurva will become the senior-most member of Twitter's Engineering team in the country, based in Bengaluru, and will be responsible for strengthening the company's engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences,'' Twitter said in a statement.

By committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India will play an important role in the company's journey to become the world's most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company, it added.

The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning, the social media platform said.

Outside of the US, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore, and Bengaluru.

''The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of the company's broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru,'' it said.

India is a priority and one of the fastest-growing markets, globally for Twitter.

According to government data, Twitter has 1.75 crore users in India.

Dalal, who has worked with organizations like Google and eBay, last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru.

Twitter said expanding the team in India aligns with its overall belief that having more employees at Twitter, living and working in places that are representative of all perspectives and cultures, and sharing local context about these conversations.

''Twitter is committed to building a truly global, inclusive, and accessible product. We're excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent,'' Twitter Vice President of Engineering Nick Caldwell said.

Under Dalal's leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable Twitter to serve the public conversation, he added.

Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India said the country has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company.

''In fact, as previously shared, Twitter in India recorded a 74 percent year on year mDAU {monetizable daily active users) growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country,'' he added.

Dalal's expertise and vision will help the company strengthen its ability to enhance a service that millions of Indians rely on daily, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...

JNU issues strict guidelines inside campus for week-long lockdown

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.The latest restrictions have been imposed after the Del...

Cyclone Amphan of 2020 resulted in USD 14 bn economic losses in India: UN report

Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall in May last year near the India-Bangladesh border, was the costliest tropical cyclone on record for the North Indian Ocean, with reported economic losses in India of approximately USD 14 billion, a flagsh...

Sena MP thanks Centre for opening vaccination for every adult

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturverdi has thanked the central government for allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021