Left Menu

Equity indices gain 0.6 pc, Bajaj twins top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Tuesday as the government's decision to vaccinate every citizen above the age of 18 years against Covid-19 from May 1 buoyed investor sentiment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:32 IST
Equity indices gain 0.6 pc, Bajaj twins top gainer
Bajaj Finance ticked up by 4.3 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 4,662.10 per share. . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Tuesday as the government's decision to vaccinate every citizen above the age of 18 years against Covid-19 from May 1 buoyed investor sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 269 points or 0.65 per cent at 48,218 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 100 points or 0.7 per cent to 14,460. Except for Nifty IT which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.1 per cent, private bank by 1.2 per cent, financial service by 1.1 per cent, auto by 1.4 per cent and realty by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finance ticked up by 4.3 per cent to Rs 4,662.10 per share and Bajaj Finserv by 4 per cent. IndusInd Bank gained by 2.7 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.7 per cent, HDFC Life by 2.4 per cent and SBI Life by 1.9 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products and Titan also were in the positive terrain. However, those which lost were HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Lever and Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 per cent but Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.84 per cent as the country continues to grapple with a resurgence in Covid cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...

JNU issues strict guidelines inside campus for week-long lockdown

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.The latest restrictions have been imposed after the Del...

Cyclone Amphan of 2020 resulted in USD 14 bn economic losses in India: UN report

Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall in May last year near the India-Bangladesh border, was the costliest tropical cyclone on record for the North Indian Ocean, with reported economic losses in India of approximately USD 14 billion, a flagsh...

Sena MP thanks Centre for opening vaccination for every adult

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturverdi has thanked the central government for allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021