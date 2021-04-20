Left Menu

Upcoming Metro Lines on Ghodbunder Road, favourable for business spaces - Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani

The impact of upcoming Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have a positive impact on the business districts.

Hiranandani Group logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The impact of upcoming Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have a positive impact on the business districts. It indicates enhanced connectivity, enhanced smooth flow of human resources and business settlements which will ensure sustainable growth, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani MD and Founder, Hiranandani Group.

As new lines get clearances, the Metro Map of the MMR is opening newer linkages across hinterland areas. One such example is Metro line 5 between Thane (Kapurbawdi) and Kalyan railway station intersecting with Metro 4 (Wadala- Kasarvadavli in Thane) stretching connectivity between Mumbai - Thane and MMR region. Metro lines facilitate alternate connectivity beyond road and railway transport that enable the workforce to mobilize quickly with ease and helps business centres to flourish in suburban business districts. Connectivity is the key to any real estate development for becoming a future perfect growth destination in a sustainable manner.

The 'jewel in the crown' of Thane's Ghodbunder Road is Hiranandani Estate; an urban conglomeration which offers real estate options powered by infrastructure of global standards. Connectivity is one of the outstanding aspects which makes it a preferred destination and thus the positive impact of the Metro Lines 4 and 5 is simply too apparent. Hiranandani Business Park, a commercial business district in Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane will also get the advantage of waterways, elevated roads, proposed coastal road, tunnel linking with Borivali, and also the widening of the Kopri bridge. The past few years have seen Ghodbunder Road evolve as a destination for corporates within the MMR to consolidate and expand office spaces. It has become a fast growing commercial workspace which offers boutique to office spaces with large floor plates.

Hiranandani Business Park is increasingly becoming the future of work wherein value offices will be part of a mixed-used integrated township that offers walk-to-work luxury. In the new normal, there is an emerging preference of remote working spaces that is closer to the residence. The minimal travel time to the workplace is becoming a preferred choice among the workforce due to pandemic life and Hiranandani Business Park in Thane offers the comfort of ease of working. The commercial cluster offers best in class IT infrastructure, robust power supply, and efficient floor plates. Additionally, it also offers the vibrant socio-civic fabric with educational, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, and high street retail that offers a rich ecosystem to the workforce. The comfort and convenience amidst community living enriches the work experience and offers a holistic environment.

This additional infrastructure will enhance multiple linkages and will morph Hiranandani Business Park at Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane 'into the new livewire centre of MMR. With retail and office spaces in Hiranandani Estate showing huge demand, it makes sense for the smart investor and end user to pick up commercial spaces here. With world-class infrastructure and a work environment second to none, Hiranandani Estate, Thane will be the ideal work destination. So, go ahead and make the right decision! This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

