Flipkart Quick expands to six new cities; ensures delivery in 90 minutes

Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service that ensures delivery of COVID-19 essentials and other supplies in 90 minutes or less, is expanding to six additional cities across India.

The delivery service is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune, with the company planning to expand it to other metros such as Kolkata and Mumbai and across other cities in a phased manner this year.

"Throughout the pandemic, the Flipkart Group's efforts have been to prioritise the safety of supply-chain and delivery executives and customers. By delivering to customers across the country, thousands of delivery heroes have been able to keep customers safe by reducing the need for them to step out of their homes to buy products. At the same time, Flipkart has been able to help lakhs of sellers/MSMEs keep their businesses operational by offering a lively mar," said Flipkart.

Launched in 2020, Flipkart Quick guarantees both safety and speed. The service enables customers to order from more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot.

Flipkart consumers can place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered at their doorstep between 6 a.m. and midnight, as per their convenience.

Commenting on the expansion, Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, "Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies."