Suburban train services hit in Bengal after 90 drivers, guards test COVID-19 positive

Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID- 19.No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.The situation is pretty grim.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.

''The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to Covid. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted,'' Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty told PTI.

''As far as possible, the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters,'' he added.

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.

In the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to Rs 500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains.

