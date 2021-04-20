Left Menu

iBus backed by Morgan Stanley acquires Ubico Networks

iBus Networks and Infrastructure Ltd said on Tuesday it has acquired Ubico Networks from the Shyam Group in an all-cash deal.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:11 IST
iBus backed by Morgan Stanley acquires Ubico Networks
iBus offers IBS and last-mile connectivity solutions and acts as a neutral connectivity infrastructure provider for mobile operators. Image Credit: ANI

iBus Networks and Infrastructure Ltd said on Tuesday it has acquired Ubico Networks from the Shyam Group in an all-cash deal. As per the agreement signed, iBus Group has acquired 100 per cent stake in Ubico Networks, its in-building and in-campus neutral-host infrastructure business and all related assets for around Rs 100 crore.

"iBus is on a mission to empower telecom companies and its consumers in utilising the power of data as India gets ready to board the 5G bus. Our data consumption pattern is one of the highest in the world," said Ram Sellaratnam, CEO and Managing Director of iBus. "With Ubico's acquisition, iBus Networks will lead the way in providing neutral IBS and DAS infrastructure sharing with mobile operators, enabling them to serve their customers seamlessly."

Heera Girish, Chief Financial Officer at iBus, said the combined entity of iBus and Ubico will lead to more consolidation in this space, delivering value and efficiency to all stakeholders. Ubico founders have completely exited the company while 33 employees of Ubico will be joining iBus. Post this acquisition, iBus will become one of the largest neutral IBS companies with a pan India presence covering every tier one city in India.

Cipher Plexis was the exclusive advisor to the transaction. Ubico currently covers over 200 million square feet spread across 400 sites in 42 cities with an average tenancy of 1.5 spread across 600 buildings and campuses.

The spread includes hotels, hospitals, IT parks, commercial office space, malls and educational institutes with many leading real estate developers across the country. iBus recently raised 21 million dollars (about Rs 157 crore) from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure fund for its inorganic expansion and technology development of the platform.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...

Panchayat elections: Second phase saw nearly 68 per cent polling

Nearly 68 per cent polling was recorded on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, according to the state election commission.Of the 20 districts, polling details of 14 have been compiled. While ...

Uzra Zeya crafted a strategic partnership framework for India, US over a decade ago: Lawmaker

Indian-American diplomat Uzra Zeya who has been nominated to a key position in the Biden administration played an important role in crafting the India-US strategic partnership framework that has received bipartisan support over the past dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021