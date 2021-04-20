Left Menu

Telangana imposes night curfew to curb spread of COVID-19

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:37 IST
Telangana imposes night curfew to curb spread of COVID-19
Representative iImage Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state between 9 pm and 5 am till April 30, following a surge in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions will come into effect from April 20.

''The various measures to control COVID-19 in the state have been reviewed.

It is decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9 PM to 5 AM till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order.

The state has 42,853 active cases and counting.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also tested positive for the virus on Monday.

During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others.

Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket, among others.

The order said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...

Panchayat elections: Second phase saw nearly 68 per cent polling

Nearly 68 per cent polling was recorded on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, according to the state election commission.Of the 20 districts, polling details of 14 have been compiled. While ...

Uzra Zeya crafted a strategic partnership framework for India, US over a decade ago: Lawmaker

Indian-American diplomat Uzra Zeya who has been nominated to a key position in the Biden administration played an important role in crafting the India-US strategic partnership framework that has received bipartisan support over the past dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021