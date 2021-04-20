Left Menu

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged higher on Tuesday to end at its highest close in more than a month led by gains in financial stocks, and robust inflows from the mainland through the Stock Connect. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 29.58 points or 0.1% at 29,135.73, its highest close since March 18.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged higher on Tuesday to end at its highest close in more than a month led by gains in financial stocks, and robust inflows from the mainland through the Stock Connect.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 29.58 points or 0.1% at 29,135.73, its highest close since March 18. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.06% to 11,085.87. ** The financial sector ended 0.4% higher, offsetting weakness elswhere. The energy sub-index dipped 0.5% and the Hang Seng TECH index fell 0.42%. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the 12th straight month at its April fixing on Tuesday, matching market expectations. ** Mainland Chinese investors were net buyers of shares through the Stock Connect programme, Refinitiv data showed . ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which gained 3.86%, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, which fell 4.79%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.13% at 3,472.94 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.07%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.97%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.495 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.25% firmer than the previous close of 6.511. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.38% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

