PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:07 IST
Trend Micro appoints Vijendra Katiyar as country manager for India, SAARC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cybersecurity solutions provider Trend Micro Inc on Tuesday said it has appointed Vijendra Katiyar as the country manager for its India and SAARC operations, with immediate effect.

Based in Mumbai, Katiyar will lead Trend Micro's India and SAARC operations, focusing on steering customer and business growth and increasing the company's overall market share across India, according to a statement.

His remit will also include strengthening engagement with channel partners to help deepen customer engagement and success, it added.

In his nine-year stint at the company, Katiyar has held different positions — from regional account manager to national sales manager (India and SAARC) and led the mandate of growing the cloud security business for Trend Micro, the statement said.

Before his new role, he served as the director (enterprise business, India and SAARC).

Trend Micro Vice-President, Southeast Asia and India Nilesh Jain said, ''India is an important strategic market for us, and we are excited for Vijendra to take on this new leadership role.'' Katiyar's proven capability of leading high-performance teams, astute business acumen, and deep expertise in cybersecurity is extremely valued, particularly, as customers look to Trend Micro to help them navigate through newer and more advanced cyber threats during these challenging times, he added.

