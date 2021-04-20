Left Menu

Traffic on J-K highway suspended due to landslide in Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:16 IST
Traffic on J-K highway suspended due to landslide in Ramban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday after a landslide hit the arterial road in the union territory's Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide blocked the highway near the Cafeteria Morh, they said.

Due to the blockade, hundreds of Jammu-bound trucks that started late Monday night from Qazigund are stuck between Ramban and Ramsoo, the officials said.

Passenger traffic has also been stopped at Nagrota and Udhampur, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police, Ramban, Parul Bhardwaj said restoration work started early morning and will take a few hours because of the difficult terrain of the affected area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Icra cuts its FY22 GDP estimate by 0.5 pc, sees economy expanding by 10.5 pc

Domestic rating agency Icra on Tuesday cut its 2021-22 growth estimate by 0.5 per cent on the upper end, as a newer spate of lockdowns and restrictions get imposed in pockets to arrest the rising COVID-19 cases.The agency now expects the ec...

Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday.The company has previously said the vaccine will be available on a...

Merkel's bloc chooses Laschet as candidate to succeed her

Armin Laschet has won his rivals backing to lead Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right bloc into the German election in September, after a bruising power struggle.Markus Soeder said Tuesday that he will back Laschet, the head of Merkels Ch...

Meet Moto G60, Motorola's mid-range phone with 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 6000mAh battery

HIGHLIGHT6.78-inch Full HD DisplaySnapdragon 732G Processor108MP triple camera6000 mAh BatteryMotorola on Tuesday launched two new G-series smartphones - Moto G40 and Moto G60 in India. The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021