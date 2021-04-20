Traffic on J-K highway suspended due to landslide in Ramban

Vehicular traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday after a landslide hit the arterial road in the union territory's Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide blocked the highway near the Cafeteria Morh, they said.

Due to the blockade, hundreds of Jammu-bound trucks that started late Monday night from Qazigund are stuck between Ramban and Ramsoo, the officials said.

Passenger traffic has also been stopped at Nagrota and Udhampur, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police, Ramban, Parul Bhardwaj said restoration work started early morning and will take a few hours because of the difficult terrain of the affected area.

