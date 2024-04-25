Left Menu

Headline: Security Forces Engage in Encounter with Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Clash erupts in Baramulla, J&K, between security forces and militants. The encounter began in Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore police district. The operation is ongoing with no casualties reported yet. Details remain limited as the operation continues.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

''An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD (police district) Sopore,'' the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) said in a post on X.

The operation is currently underway, the police said.

Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

