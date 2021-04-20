MyDentalPlan raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding from Safe Planet Medicare

Bengaluru-based MyDentalPlan Healthcare said on Tuesday it has secured a seed funding of 700,000 dollars (about Rs five crore) from Safe Planet Medicare LLP to foray into the retail business. The IT-enabled platform aggregates service providers and dentists through a system of detailed audits and checks. The company has enrolled more than 3,500 verified dentists in 1,000-plus audited clinics in over 150 cities across the country.

It now plans to expand its footprint to 5,000 more clinics across 250 cities. "The strong support from our investors validates the important value our service brings to people. We will be using these funds to fuel in the next phase of growth," said CEO Harminder Singh Multani.

MyDentalPlan was founded in February 2015 by Dr Mohender Narula, Dr AnandKrishna and Dr Girish Rao. (ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru civic body to deploy home guards to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)