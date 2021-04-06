Bengaluru civic body to deploy home guards to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

The Bengaluru civic body has decided to deploy home guards to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to deploy 2,000 home guards to ensure citizens follow Covid-appropriate behaviour after spike in coronavirus cases.

The decision has been after the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19, during a recent meeting said that there is negligence in following Covid protocols which is becoming the reason for spike in Covid cases. In addition to marshals, a decision has been taken to deploy 2,000 home guards to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. "We want to enforce the rules and be stricter than before," said BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta. (ANI)

