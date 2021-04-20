Navitas Life Sciences named 'major contender' in Everest Group's Pharmacovigilance

Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI): Navitas Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions, has been named as a 'major contender' in Everest Group's Pharmacovigilance and Complaint Management Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment.

In a statement, the city-based company said, the PEAK Matrix assessment provides the analysis and insights that enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about service providers, locations and products and solutions.

For the research report, Navitas Life Sciences is one of the 22 global service providers.

The report provides a comprehensive picture of service focus, key solutions, domain investments and case studies.

''Navitas Life Sciences has been recognised for many years as a trend setter in the PV space through our consulting team and industry leading networks pvnet, pvconnect... over the last two years, we have invested in becoming an all-round end to end PV services provider'', Navitas Life Sciences, global head of regulatory and safety, Marty Boom said.

''Being recognised by Everest as a major contender confirms that we are successfully progressing in our journey and that by challenging the status quo based on our experience and knowledge...,'' Boom added.

Navitas Life Sciences has been at the forefront of new developments in Pharmacovigilance (PV) for more than 30 years.

The company's consulting team has defined and implemented PV processes, governance practices and even organisations in more than 300 life science companies,the statement said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

