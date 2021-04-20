Left Menu

Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:15 IST
Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt's transportation minister on Tuesday said he sacked the country's top railway official, following three train accidents in less than a month that left at least 29 people dead and some 320 injured.

The firing of Ashraf Raslan, head of the railway authority, was part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the rundown railway system's leadership amid public outcry over repeated train crashes.

Raslan, who headed the railway authority since July 2018, was replaced by Mustafa Abuel-Makarm, the office of Transportation Minister Kamal el-Wazir said in a statement.

The changes included the main departments of the railway authority that manages train traffic in the Arab world's most populous country.

The overhaul was designed to "inject a number of competent professionals" amid efforts to upgrade the poorly-maintained network.

The changes came after a passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people and injuring at least 98 others. That followed another train crash in the Nile Delta province of Sharqi last week that left 15 people wounded.

After Sunday's crash, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced the establishment of an official commission to investigate its causes. Prosecutors also launched their own probe. On March 25, two passenger trains collided in the southern province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children. Prosecutors blamed gross negligence by railway employees for that crash. The country's railway system, one of the world's oldest, has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. The government says it has launched a broad renovation and modernization initiative, buying train cars and other equipment from European and US manufacturers to automate the system and develop a domestic railcar industry.

El-Sissi said in March 2018 that the government needs about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or USD 14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system.

Hundreds of train accidents are reported every year. In February 2019 an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo's main Ramses railway station, causing a huge explosion and a fire that killed at least 25 people. That crash prompted the then-transportation minister to resign.

In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash was in 2002 when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

5 states, union territories have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly ...

Realtors' body meets FM, seeks support to deal with COVID disruption

Representatives of realtors body CREDAI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and sought governments support to deal with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting with the finance minister was held in Kolkata...

EU seeks deal on climate change law, ahead of world leaders summit

European Union negotiators will on Tuesday seek a deal on a law to make the blocs emissions-cutting goals legally binding, as it seeks to cement its claim to be a global climate leader ahead of a summit of global powers this week. The EU is...

Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the regions police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A securi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021