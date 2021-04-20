Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks to continue next week, EU says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:54 IST
Talks between Iran and world powers, as well as indirectly with the United States, will continue next week, the European Union, which is chairing negotiations in Vienna, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Joint Commission will reconvene its work in the course of next week," the EU said after this week's meetings.

"Participants reiterated their resolve to further pursue their joint diplomatic effort ... and through continued separate contacts of the coordinator with all participants and the United States," the EU said.

