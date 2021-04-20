Transunion Cibil launches credit scoring solution

Transunion Cibil on Tuesday launched a credit scoring solution to help lenders.

The 'Creditvision NTC Score' incorporates an algorithm that uses an adaptive machine learning framework for continuously monitoring behavioural trends of similar data subjects to capture any major shifts in trends or variables, a statement said.

* * * * * Affordable Robotic and Automation to cover vaccination cost of employees * Affordable Robotic and Automation, a BSE SME-listed company, on Tuesday announced that it will cover vaccination costs for all its employees and their dependents. The company serves customers like Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Magna Auto, and Parinee Group, Acme Group, Lodha Group, as per the statement.

* * * * * Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail launches new brand * Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's dressing brand Van Heusen on Tuesday launched a sub-brand 'Denim Labs' for professionals.

The brand also unveiled a new promotional campaign with actor Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)