Left Menu

Weekend lockdown imposed in Himachal's Kangra

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:37 IST
Weekend lockdown imposed in Himachal's Kangra

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Kangra district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown from this week, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The administration also prohibited the movement of people from 8 pm to 6 am daily. The movement restrictions came into force on Tuesday.

Issuing an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said a complete lockdown will remain in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...

Rajasthan govt to run 'No Mask-No Movement' campaign

Going a step ahead of No Mask-No Entry, the Rajasthan government will run a No Mask-No Movement campaign across the state to break the infection chain.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the campaign will be run with strictness so that the spr...

Crop procurement: SAD seeks dismissal of Punjab minister

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of botching the wheat procurement process and sought the dismissal of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.In a statement here, Akali leader Sikandar Si...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021