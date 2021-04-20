Netherlands scraps coronavirus curfew as of April 28

The Netherlands will ease its lockdown measures meant to control the spread of the coronavirus as of next week, despite still-high infection rates, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

A nationwide nighttime curfew, which has been in place for three months, will be lifted as of April 28, Rutte said, while restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers in outdoor seating areas.

