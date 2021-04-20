Iceland proposes tighter border controls to ease domestic COVID-19 curbs

Iceland's government said on Tuesday it would propose tightening some of its border controls in order to ease domestic COVID-19 restrictions.

Passengers entering Iceland from countries with high infection rates - 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants - will need to go into quarantine, while authorities can also prohibit unnecessary travel to Iceland from those countries. The changes will take effect from April 22 to June 30.

Rules currently in place regarding vaccine certificates remain unchanged until June 1. "The aim is to create conditions that make it possible to lift as many domestic restrictions as possible, despite the widespread spread of the epidemic abroad," the government said in a statement.

