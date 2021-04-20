Iceland proposes tighter border controls to ease domestic COVID-19 curbs

Iceland's government said on Tuesday it would propose tightening some of its border controls in order to ease domestic COVID-19 restrictions. Passengers entering Iceland from countries with high infection rates - 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants - will need to go into quarantine, while authorities can also prohibit unnecessary travel to Iceland from those countries.

"The aim is to create conditions that make it possible to lift as many domestic restrictions as possible, despite the widespread spread of the epidemic abroad," the government said in a statement.

Also Read: China sanctions Icelandic individual in retaliation over Xinjiang measures

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)