Left Menu

British Columbia projects C$9.7 bln deficit in 2021-22

The Canadian province of British Columbia expects its 2021-22 budget deficit to reach C$9.7 billion ($7.69 billion), after closing the last financial year with a projected deficit of C$8.1 billion, budget documents released on Tuesday showed. The projected deficit for 2020-21 is lower than the previous estimate of C$13.6 billion, the documents showed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 02:59 IST
British Columbia projects C$9.7 bln deficit in 2021-22

The Canadian province of British Columbia expects its 2021-22 budget deficit to reach C$9.7 billion ($7.69 billion), after closing the last financial year with a projected deficit of C$8.1 billion, budget documents released on Tuesday showed.

The projected deficit for 2020-21 is lower than the previous estimate of C$13.6 billion, the documents showed. The budget proposes C$67.6 billion in overall spending in the current financial year, including C$3.3 billion in pandemic recovery measures, and assumes real GDP growth of 4.4%, the documents showed.

It will include a near-doubling of subsidized childcare spaces, free public transportation for children under 12 and roughly C$2.2 billion on climate change measures over five years, the documents said. The budget "builds a bridge to recovery and the better days that are ahead," Selina Robinson, BC's minister of finance, told the provincial legislature.

In a briefing with reporters, she noted that COVID-19 variants could still pose a threat to the province's economic recovery. ($1 = 1.2574 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department. Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encom...

Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

Englands Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal an...

Turkey replaces trade minister -Official Gazette

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as his new trade minister, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post, the decree said. It did not provide ...

QUOTES-'Justice' but still 'a long way to go': Reaction to Chauvin conviction

A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin of murder in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcements treatment of Black Americans.Her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021