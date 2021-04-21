Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp halts production due to escalation in Covid-19 cases

Hero MotoCorp has decided to stop operations temporarily at all its manufacturing facilities in view of surging Covid-19 cases across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:40 IST
Hero MotoCorp halts production due to escalation in Covid-19 cases
The plants will remain shut between April 22 and May 1 based on local scenarios.. Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp has decided to stop operations temporarily at all its manufacturing facilities in view of surging Covid-19 cases across the country. The company will utilise this time to carry out maintenance work at manufacturing plants.

"In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its GPC, in view of ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country," it said in a statement. Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 based on the local scenario. All of the company's corporate offices are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very few members of staff are visiting offices on rotation to continue essential services.

"The shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet demand, which has been impacted due to localised shutdowns in many states. The production loss will be compensated during the remainder of quarter," said the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer. All plants will resume normal operations after the short shutdown period.

Hero MotoCorp sold 18.45 lakh units in Q3 FY21, clocking a growth of 19.7 per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The sales surged after the nationwide lockdown was eased on the back of faster recovery in demand in rural areas and increased preference for personal mobility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Si...

Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus 'storm'

Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors sa...

TIMELINE-A year in the COVID-19 vaccine scheme COVAX

The World Health Organization WHO and global vaccine charities launched the COVAX program last April to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to some of the worlds poorest people.The scheme relied on by dozens of poorer countries, has faced setbacks...

INSIGHT-Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock it had not trained enough staff to distribute them.The country was still rolling out shots received in late February from the global vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021