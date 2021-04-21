Left Menu

European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

Smaller rival ASM International rose 0.6% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders. German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 7.5% to a one-year high, with traders citing a media report of takeover interest in the company, including from French luxury goods maker LVMH.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:48 IST
European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up 1.3%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 4.7% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. Smaller rival ASM International rose 0.6% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 7.5% to a one-year high, with traders citing a media report of takeover interest in the company, including from French luxury goods maker LVMH. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% after a blistering seven-week rally ran into a bout of profit-taking on Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%.

Some analysts pointed to concerns over the strength of a global economic recovery after India's mounting coronavirus crisis and a global spike in COVID-19 cases. "While the UK and the US may be moving towards re-opening, it's not necessarily a straight line of recovery," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "What's been happening in Brazil and India highlights the fact the virus is a massive issue."

There were concerns about stretched valuations, with global equities trading at all-time highs and earnings expectations surging as vaccination drives and stimulus programmes support global recovery. European earnings are expected to rise a record 61% in the first quarter of 2021, according to Refinitiv IBES data, placing Europe on course for a rare outperformance versus corporate America.

The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV gained 3.9% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by increased beer sales in Africa and Asia. French luxury goods group Kering was up 1.4% after Gucci's revenue rebounded strongly in the first quarter.

Oil & gas stocks got a boost despite weaker oil prices, as Deutsche Bank started coverage of stocks including Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total with a "buy" rating. Among decliners, Italian football club Juventus slumped 12.7% after breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway fell 4.5% after the Financial Times reported Uber Eats was planning to launch in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fans confront relegated Schalke players, eggs thrown

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 awa...

'India may yet be more successful as trustworthy global health partner than China'

India may be yet more successful at proving itself a robust and trustworthy global health partner than China, which was more focused on placing itself as an alternative to the West even at the risk of exporting an ineffective vaccine, said ...

Algerian Islamists eye first election win since civil war

Islamist parties in Algeria expect to win parliamentary elections in June and take a major role in government, part of a strategy to gradually build clout within a system long dominated by a secular military that regards them with distrust....

Russia registers 8,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, April 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,271 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,164 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,727,125, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Over the past day,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021