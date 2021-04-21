Left Menu

Care Ratings revises India's GDP growth forecast to 10.2 pc for FY22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:40 IST
Care Ratings revises India's GDP growth forecast to 10.2 pc for FY22

With economic activities getting affected across the country due to curbs imposed by states amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Care Ratings has revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 10.2 per cent in 2021-22 from earlier projection of 10.7-10.9 per cent.

This is the third revision by the rating agency in the last one month. “We have revised our forecast for GDP growth for FY22 as the underlying conditions have changed rapidly in the last 30 days or so. It stands now at 10.2 per cent,” Care Ratings said in a report.

On March 24, 2021, the agency had projected GDP growth between 11-11.2 per cent based on GVA (gross value added) growth of 10.2 per cent.

The spread of the virus in Maharashtra had led to the announcement of a ''lockdown'' by the state government which began in a less stringent manner from the first week of April, it said.

Factoring the potential loss of economic output due to the restrictions in the state, the agency, on April 5, lowered its GDP forecast for the current fiscal year to 10.7-10.9 per cent.

But the ''lockdown'' was made more obtrusive to business activity by April 20, with more stringency expected for the forthcoming fortnight, it added. Further, the spread of the virus to other states has caused similar actions by governments which have ranged from night curfews and weekend lockdowns to full lockdowns.

The report said two events in the country -- state elections and Kumbh Mela -- have seen millions of people coming together with social distancing norms not being followed. This has potential to spread the virus at an exponential rate throughout the country and several states have announced measures to test people returning from the pilgrimage, it said. The agency said the post-election lockdowns in five states/UT --Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry-- can be expected once polling is completed and more people are tested for COVID-19. The rating agency had projected GVA (gross value added) to increase from Rs 124.11 lakh crore (FY21) to Rs 136.82 lakh crore (FY22) which was an increase of 10.2 per cent. With a potential fall in output of Rs 1.13 lakh crore, GVA will be Rs 135.69 lakh crore and growth will be 9.3 per cent. As tax collections too would be affected, there would be an impact on GDP growth which is now placed at 10.2 per cent. According to the agency, the loss in GDP this year due to the lockdowns would be to the extent of 0.8-1 per cent from our earlier estimate of 11-11.2 per cent.

This estimate would be subject to further revision as more information would flow through May and the agency gets a sense on whether these lockdowns will get extended further, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...

Madhya Pradesh announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.In current ...

Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021