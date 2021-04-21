Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp ties up with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc with focus on electric mobility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:57 IST
Hero MotoCorp ties up with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc with focus on electric mobility

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to collaborate in the field of electric mobility.

As per the partnership, the companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro's industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro network vehicles to market.

''Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero's leadership in two-wheelers, our global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world,'' Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

This partnership will further extend the work, which the company is doing at its R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and Tech Centre in Germany, he added.

The vision and commitment of Hero and Gogoro is perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the world, Munjal noted.

''With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government's electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India's energy and mobility future,” he added.

Gogoro Inc Founder and CEO Horace Luke said: ''We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital.'' The Hero-Gogoro partnership addresses these challenges and will leverage Hero's market strength and Gogoro's industry leading innovations to deliver smart vehicles and refuelling with Gogoro Network battery swapping, he added.

With more than 3,75,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 daily battery swaps with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...

Madhya Pradesh announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.In current ...

Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021