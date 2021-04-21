Hero MotoCorp ties up with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc with focus on electric mobility

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to collaborate in the field of electric mobility.

As per the partnership, the companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro's industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro network vehicles to market.

''Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero's leadership in two-wheelers, our global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world,'' Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

This partnership will further extend the work, which the company is doing at its R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and Tech Centre in Germany, he added.

The vision and commitment of Hero and Gogoro is perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the world, Munjal noted.

''With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government's electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India's energy and mobility future,” he added.

Gogoro Inc Founder and CEO Horace Luke said: ''We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital.'' The Hero-Gogoro partnership addresses these challenges and will leverage Hero's market strength and Gogoro's industry leading innovations to deliver smart vehicles and refuelling with Gogoro Network battery swapping, he added.

With more than 3,75,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 daily battery swaps with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)