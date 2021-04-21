Left Menu

DCB Bank picks up 9 pc stake in Techfino Capital

Micro loans or granular loans as a financial solution hold much promise. We value each others experience and expertise to build a granular loan portfolio with patience and nuance, said Narendranath Mishra, Head Agri and Inclusive Banking, DCB Bank.DCB Bank and Techfino complement each others strengths, and this is an opportunity for both organisations to grow the customer franchise, he added.The association with DCB Bank is an important milestone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:58 IST
DCB Bank picks up 9 pc stake in Techfino Capital

DCB Bank said it has acquired 9 per cent stake in non-banking financial company Techfino Capital which is engaged in providing technology-based education and healthcare loans.

DCB Bank has acquired a minority equity stake of approximately 9 per cent in Techfino Capital Private Limited (TCPL), the lender said in a release.

Techfino is a Bengaluru based non-banking financial company (NBFC) which using its modern technology platform to provide customised consumer loans in education and healthcare sectors.

It is present in key metros and tier II cities across India, said the new generation private sector bank.

''DCB Bank and TCPL are delighted to be associated in this manner. Micro loans or granular loans as a financial solution hold much promise. ''We value each other's experience and expertise to build a granular loan portfolio with patience and nuance,'' said Narendranath Mishra, Head Agri and Inclusive Banking, DCB Bank.

DCB Bank and Techfino complement each other's strengths, and this is an opportunity for both organisations to grow the customer franchise, he added.

The association with DCB Bank is an important milestone. It shall help in the growth of the business as TCPL goes about providing financing solutions to its customers, said Jayaprakash Patra, co-founder director, Techfino Capital.

''Together, we aim to create a win-win ecosystem, offering our customers a bouquet of customized financial solutions using TCPL’s robust technology platform,'' he said.

The funds raised will be used in enhancement of current tech stack apart from on-lending to customers, TCPL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...

Madhya Pradesh announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.In current ...

Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021