Left Menu

Consumer confidence among urban Indians weakens in April: Survey

Businesses had started recovering post the first wave, and now the new wave which is more infectious has already started to negatively impact the sentiment around jobs, finances for the daily running of households, savings and investments and the economy, Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar said.Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly survey of consumer attitude on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:33 IST
Consumer confidence among urban Indians weakens in April: Survey

Consumer confidence among urban Indians weakened by 1.1 percentage points in April 2021 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, as per a monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) survey.

Consumer sentiment was down across all 4 indices -- jobs, personal finances, economy and investments for the future, the survey said.

The online survey was conducted between March 26, 2021, and April 9, 2021. A sample size of 500 adults from Ipsos' India online panel aged 16-64 years were interviewed.

The monthly PCSI is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices.

PCSI Employment Confidence (Jobs) sub-index is down by 0.6 percentage points, Current Personal Financial Conditions (Current Conditions) sub-index fell 1.5 percentage points, and Investment Climate (Investment) sub-index declined 0.9 percentage points.

Economic Expectations sub-index slipped by 0.8 percentage points in the survey.

''The second wave of the coronavirus is in full swing and it is already starting to impact normalcy and livelihoods. Businesses had started recovering post the first wave, and now the new wave (which is more infectious) has already started to negatively impact the sentiment around jobs, finances for the daily running of households, savings and investments and the economy,'' Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar said.

Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly survey of consumer attitude on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man bludgeons sister to death in Beed district

A 28-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her brother and his friend at a village in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Wednesday.The victim Shital Laxman Chaudhari was alleged killed by her brother Dinkar Gorakh Gavhane and hi...

COVID-19: Centre, State govt must provide free vaccination for all as 'welfare measure', says DK Shivakumar

As everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded free vaccination for all eligible candidates as a welfare measure. Taking to Twitte...

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021