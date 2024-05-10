Odisha: PM Modi holds grand roadshow with BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in the state capital along with BJP leaders on Friday evening. The Prime Minister was seen wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol and was accompanied in the vehicle by BJP Odisha unit chief Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

Thousands of spectators gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the mega roadshow on the Janpath road. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

Coinciding with his two-day visit to the state, the PM embarked on a 2.5-km roadshow along Janpath, commencing from the Ram temple near the BJP office and culminating at Vani Vihar Square. Various cultural troupes and people from various walks of life from different parts of the state presented a warm welcome to the PM.

Massive arrangements were made for the roadshow earlier, including erecting barricades and tight security in place. The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome the Prime Minister. Many people were seen wearing face masks with the Prime Minister's face. The state of Odisha will hold Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, and the BJP and the Congress got fewer seats.

The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

