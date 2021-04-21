British police close London Bridge station due to suspicious item

British police close London Bridge station due to suspicious itemReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:49 IST
British Transport Police (BTP) said London Bridge station was closed as a precaution while specialist officers assessed a suspicious item on a train.
"Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.33pm following reports of a suspicious item on board a train," BTP said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item."
