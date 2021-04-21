Telangana expects more than 4 lakh vials of Remdesivir in a week for Govt hospitals

Discussions with manufacturers of Remdesivir have been held and over four lakh vials of the anti-viral drug are expected to be available in a week for government hospitals, Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Several states, including Telangana, are reeling under severe shortage of Remdesivir which was approved by the Indian drug regulator last year for ''restricted emergency use'' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

''As directed by Hon'ble CM KCR Garu, have held discussions with several manufacturers of #Remdisivir today.

Have made arrangements for 4 lakh plus vials to be made available across all Govt hospitals within a week,'' KTR tweeted.

On Saturday, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had announced that pharmaceutical companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have reduced the price of their respective brands of Remdesivir injection (100mg/vial).

Dr Reddy's on April 14, in a statement, said it was ramping up the production of Remdesivir, sold under the brand nameRedyx and also bringing to market a liquid product that is faster to make and supply.

The drug maker also said it has built a dedicated website, updated in real-time with city-wise availability of Redyx at stockists and hospitals.

However, when the website was accessed, itdisplayed a message--''We regret that there is no available stock for Remdesivir, as of today. We are making every effort to ensure that Dr Reddy's Remdesivir reaches as many patients as possible and are ramping up production. This site will be updated as soon as stocks become available.'' An email sent to Dr Reddy's on April 19 on Remdesivir production details remained unanswered.PTI GDK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)