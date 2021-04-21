Left Menu

Real estate, construction jobs witness slow but steady recovery: Report

After this, the sector seemed to have picked up momentum as the government eased out restrictions in the sector, thus reflecting a jump of 17 per cent between April 2020 and March 2021.While the overall postings for job roles in construction remained low, the jobseekers interest was high throughout the pandemic, it added.The top-5 job roles that were in demand for the construction sector were site engineer, construction worker, planning engineer, civil supervisor and carpenter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:27 IST
Real estate, construction jobs witness slow but steady recovery: Report

Even as there was huge impact on the hiring activities in the real estate and construction sectors during initial months of lockdown last year, there has been gradual improvement since the easing of restrictions that resulted in slow and steady recovery in the sectors, according to a report.

The real estate and construction sectors, which are mass employers and prime indicators of the country's growth and development, were brought to a halt by lockdowns. However, the recent GDP data, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for the third quarter of 2020-21, indicated recovery in the sectors, thus reflecting a boost in hiring opportunities, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

Indeed's data revealed that interests for real estate jobs jumped 22 per cent while postings for these jobs also increased by 3 per cent in March 2020-March 2021.

Hiring activity in the construction sector for the same period indicated that while interest for related jobs declined 18 per cent, the postings grew marginally by 0.3 per cent, it noted.

''The turnaround in construction and real estate hiring is a sign of hope, because job creation at scale is at the heart of economic recovery.

''The pandemic drag on real estate projects does not appear to have impacted the demand for skilled construction workers. However, the top jobs in real estate reflect the sector's response to the rise of remote work, talent migration and the demand for flexible workspaces,'' Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar noted.

He added that as the country navigates a second wave, it is important to ensure the continuity of mass employment sectors like construction and real estate and their ancillary sectors that are slowly but surely rebounding from last year.

The report is based on data on the Indeed platform from March 2020 till March 2021.

It further showed that hiring for real estate jobs has seen a stronger recovery in June 2020. It remained steady throughout the second half of 2020, as roles offered in the sector are more compatible with digital transformation and interfaces.

On the other hand, the postings for the construction jobs were half compared to the interests shown for them owing to the on-site, physical nature of the jobs, it added.

Indeed data also indicated that job seekers' interests in construction jobs hit a two-year low (30 per cent) in April 2020. After this, the sector seemed to have picked up momentum as the government eased out restrictions in the sector, thus reflecting a jump of 17 per cent between April 2020 and March 2021.

While the overall postings for job roles in construction remained low, the jobseekers interest was high throughout the pandemic, it added.

The top-5 job roles that were in demand for the construction sector were site engineer, construction worker, planning engineer, civil supervisor and carpenter. For the real estate, top roles included real estate associate, property manager, real estate manager and leasing agent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use....

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding ...

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...

France kicks off Europe's vaccine donations to poorer states

France will soon become the first European Union member to send some of its own COVID vaccine supplies to developing countries via the international COVAX scheme, hoping others will join its bid to stave off new variants and compete with Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021