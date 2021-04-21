Left Menu

Kerala govt will provide vaccine free of cost, says CM

This decision will create additional burden on State governments, he said.In a press meet held after he recovered from COVID-19, the Chief Minister said there was shortage of vaccine in the State and it has affected the goal of the government to administer 2.5 lakh doses per day.Our aim was to provide a vaccine to 2.5 lakh people per day in the State so that 1,13,00,000 people abovethe age of 45 can be vaccinated by May 20.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:32 IST
Kerala govt will provide vaccine free of cost, says CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Left government would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State.

This statement comes on a day the Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 per dosefor its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for State governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

''Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in Kerala. We don't have the habit of changing our stance like others. We had announced free vaccines in the State,'' he said.

The SII had, in a statement, said, ''Fifty per cent of our capacities will be served to the Central government's vaccination drive and the remaining 50 per cent will be for the State governments and private hospitals.'' ''The Centre has asked the State governments to purchase the vaccine from the vaccine-makers. The governments are already reeling under a financial crisis. This decision will create additional burden on State governments,'' he said.

In a press meet held after he recovered from COVID-19, the Chief Minister said there was shortage of vaccine in the State and it has affected the goal of the government to administer 2.5 lakh doses per day.

''Our aim was to provide a vaccine to 2.5 lakh people per day in the State so that 1,13,00,000 people abovethe age of 45 can be vaccinated by May 20. But, this has been affected due to shortage of vaccines. Now, we need to administer 3,70,000 vaccines per day to achieve that goal,'' Vijayan said.

He asked the Centre to take steps to make available the necessary quantity of vaccines.

The State, which had requested for 50 lakh doses of vaccine to implement its vaccination plan, had so far received only 5.5 lakh doses, he said.

Because of this, the government was forced to stop on- the-spot registration thereby hampering efforts to deal with the rapid surge, he said and urged the Centre to allot thebalance doses at the earliest.

Vijayan had on Tuesday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the additional burden of purchasing the vaccines would strain the State's finances, hence the vaccines should be distributed free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Going beyond call of duty, Delhi police arranges oxygen, gets patients admitted to hospitals

Going beyond the call of duty, Delhi Police personnel got COVID patients admitted to hospitals, arranged oxygen cylinders, and supplied food and essential commodities to elderly couple amid a lockdown in the national capital that is grappli...

Maharashtra logs 67,468 new COVID-19 cases, 568 deaths

Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Wednesday. With the cumulative positivity rate 16.36 per cent, the total cases of COVID-19 have mounted to 40,27,827...

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 cro...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021