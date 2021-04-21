Left Menu

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:33 IST
Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4
Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel BSL Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 7,348.66 crore, from Rs 4,288.87 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The expenses stood at Rs 5,434.93 crore compared to Rs 4,282.19 crore.

In 2018, Tata Steel had acquired a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL). It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd.

