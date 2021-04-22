Left Menu

Sensex tumbles over 500 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,200

Likewise, Nifty ended at 14,296.40, showing a drop of 63.05 points or 0.44 per cent.Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.Stock exchanges were closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, a storm-like resurgence of COVID cases is impacting the economy as well as market sentiments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:56 IST
Sensex tumbles over 500 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,200

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 500 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and HUL as mounting COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on edge.

After falling 501 points in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 463.36 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 47,242.44.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 130.10 points or 0.91 per cent to 14,166.30.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Axis Bank, HUL, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Infosys and HDFC were among the gainers.

In the previous session on Tuesday, Sensex slipped 243.62 points or 0.51 per cent to close the session at 47,705.80, an over two-month low. Likewise, Nifty ended at 14,296.40, showing a drop of 63.05 points or 0.44 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Stock exchanges were closed on Wednesday on account of ‘Ram Navami’.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, a storm-like resurgence of COVID cases is impacting the economy as well as market sentiments. Localised lockdowns and severe restrictions on movements are sure to take a toll on the expected GDP growth for FY22.

''Uncertainty has impacted sentiments and the sustained selling by FIIs in April is a reflection of this concern,'' he noted.

Active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 22,91,428, up from 21,57,538 cases registered on Wednesday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The oxygen crisis precipitated by the second wave which has left tens of thousands hospitalised appeared to intensify with complaints of shortage from several states.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Bourses on Wall Street too ended with gains in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 65.06 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen tankers covering longer distances must be given priority: Parbhani collector

Tankers carrying oxygen to faraway districts should be given priority for refilling the gas, as they have to cover more distance, the collector of Maharashtras Parbhani district said.Tankers from Parbhani are not getting enough oxygen from ...

NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.The unprecedented extraction of oxygen,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global equity rebound; oil weak on COVID-19 worries

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries that rising COVID-19 cases in some countries will dampen fuel demand. Japan led gains,...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after a two-day decline in a broad rally as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier. Shares of Netflix sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021