umlaut launches eBridgeNow for digital transformation in skill development

Collins Aerospace CSR Initiative will be the first customer to use the e-learning platform to upskill aerospace and healthcare professionals BENGALURU, India, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- umlaut, a recognized engineering and consulting organization, today announced the launch of their digital learning platform eBridgeNow. This platform is aimed at delivering niche skills and technology courses that requires a robust, secure, and interactive platform.

In the last one year it has been witnessed that industry-ready skillsets are essential for making any individual employable. In this context, it is essential to train existing workforce and incoming graduates to adapt to the growing digital setup. Focused on solving problems through digital solutions, umlaut developed eBridgeNow that offers end-to-end lifecycle management of training online. Built on open source and cloud first technologies, eBridgeNow enables corporates and educational institutions to seamlessly adopt to the changing needs of skill development.

In addition, umlaut through their skill development initiative BridgeNow Academy (BNA) is extending this this platform to Collins Aerospace as a launch customer. BNA and Collins's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative have partnered to launch a unique training program for aerospace and health care professionals, where BridgeNow Academy will develop relevant content and administer training online.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashish Mishra, CEO, umlaut India said, ''Skill development is the backbone of organizations and economy on the whole. Our eLearning platform offers next gen digital solution in the new normal. We are excited to partner with Collins Aerospace for this launch and look forward to having a successful stint.'' ''There is a critical skills gap in our society today, and our CSR team identified a need for us to create opportunities for people to close the gap and at the same time lift themselves out of financial hardships. Collins is very proud to sponsor this digital edutech platform to provide employment-based training to allow people to learn at their comfort, thereby providing the opportunity of learning at a flexible pace. In phase-1, 370 candidates will be provided scholarships for training in Aerospace and Healthcare domain, and this is one way that we're working to redefine futures for both industry and humanity,'' added Parag Wadhawan, Managing Director, Collins Aerospace, Bengaluru Operations.

