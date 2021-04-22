Mela Ventures Appoints Industry Veterans to its Board of Advisors

Strengthens the Intellectual Capital and Employee Strength BANGALORE, India, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mela Ventures, today announced the appointment of five illustrious leaders to the Board of Advisors. The team will play an active role in advising Mela Ventures in identifying the right opportunities, shortlisting the portfolio companies, and guiding through various strategies and business decision. Additionally, Mela Ventures has strengthened the team by announcing the appointments of Head of Finance and Investment Analyst.

Board of Advisors • S Somasegar: Managing Partner of a Venture Fund focused on B2B startups in the US and is an incredible tech leader with decades of experience in Microsoft, based in Seattle, USA • Neetan Chopra: A technology leader for a mega holding company in Dubai, and is an acknowledge expert in using technology to innovate in large companies, based in Dubai, UAE • Mack Gill: A 'FinTech' expert and recognized as a top 25 Fintech Innovator, based in London, UK • Padmashree Shagrithaya: A strong believer in the positive impact of AI for the future, acknowledged 'guru' in the field of analytics and ML, based in Bengaluru, India Melannials (Mela Employees) • Vasan VMS: An authority on finance with extensive experience in Revenue, Treasury and FP&A. He worked as Program Director, Finance at Mindtree and was heading the US Finance function between 2018 to 2020 • Prachi Malpani: As an Investment Analyst, Prachi's role is to identify potential investment opportunities, investing in the selected opportunity and helping the invested opportunities scale up Commenting on the appointment, Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, said: ''We are honored to welcome this great team of leaders to our Board of Advisors. Partha and I are confident that the collective experience of the global advisors, who've impacted the business world through multiple disruptions, will help us build the right portfolio and accelerate our dream of building world-class businesses out of India. We are excited to welcome Prachi Malpani, Research Analyst as our first Melannial and Vasan VMS as the Head of Finance.'' About Mela Ventures Mela Ventures Trust is a SEBI-approved AIF Category-2 fund for the early-stage companies. With a goal to build next-gen entrepreneurs, the fund will focus on building a portfolio in areas, such as AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, Cloud Migration and Deep Technologies. Mela Ventures was founded by Industry veterans, Krishnakumar Natarajan and Parthasarathy NS who have co-founded Mindtree and taken it from a startup to a multi-billion-dollar market cap enterprise.

