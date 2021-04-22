Left Menu

Medix Global Announces Finalists for its Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Medix Global Announces Finalists for its Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

After a rigorous evaluation process five companies have been selected by the jury to progress to the last round Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Medix Global, a leading global provider of innovative and digital health and medical management solutions, has announced the list of finalists that will be progressing to the final round of the Medix Global’s Digital Health Innovation Challenge in India.

The five finalists have been selected from a diverse pool of over 110 applicants working on digital health solutions for enhancing accessibility & implementation of quality medical care, promoting health literacy, optimizing costs, providing patient engagement, driving medical adherence & compliance and improving health outcomes benefitting stakeholders from across the health, insurance and pharma sectors.

The finalists will present their innovative solutions and ideas to the independent jury comprised of eminent business leaders, CEOs, renowned innovators, entrepreneurs and academics with the aim of raising funds, and gaining traction through strategic partnerships and relationships. The virtual event will be hosted on 29 April, 2021.

The jury will further evaluate the teams for their potential to increase accessibility to care, reduce unwarranted healthcare variations and advance sustainability of the Indian healthcare eco­system and the ability to make a real difference in people's lives.

The winning team will receive a monetary prize of USD 10,000 and further potential funding, strategic collaborations to help scale the venture, locally and outside of India. The three runners-up will also receive three months of mentorship by Medix Global’s expert team.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO, Medix Global said, “These are disruptive times and the COVID-19 pandemic has put into focus the need state of making quality healthcare services affordable and accessible for everyone. Such an effort requires greater collaboration between the public and the private sector, between government, healthcare practitioners, providers, insurers and other players in the wider eco-system via innovative digital health solutions. Keeping this in mind, we launched the Medix Global Digital Health Innovation Challenge in India. The response we have received for the inaugural edition is positively overwhelming.

After careful evaluation, we are pleased to announce the five teams of finalists and congratulate them for making it to the final round. Each of them will have an opportunity to engage with pioneers driving the global health transformation journey and a chance to impact how healthcare is delivered to and consumed by people across the world.” The five teams that have been selected to compete in the finale of the Medix Global Digital Health Innovation Challenge are: 1. Wellthy Therapeutics - Wellthy Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company. They design clinically validated digital health interventions for chronic disease management which are deployed through a cloud-based technology stack comprising of smart-phone applications & connected devices for patients, AI-powered insights & feedback loop and dashboards for physicians and paramedical staff, and analytical tools for program coordinators.

2. FitterflyHealthtech Pvt Ltd - Fitterfly is a health tech start-up challenging the status quo in diabetes. They have set up a 360 degrees digital therapeutics program (Diabefly) for Diabetes and prediabetes. Using data from CGMS devices for personalised glycemic responses (IP), coaching patients on personalised nutrition, stress/motivation and physical fitness, they have achieved best in class outcomes which are scientifically validated. 3. Metamagics (GridSense) - GridSenseHealth is a complete, connected, proactive and preventive platform for pre and post-transplant care, designed to save lives and saving the cost of saving lives.

4. State of Mind.ai - In 2020, the world experienced the largest remote working setup which has significantly impacted employee wellness, engagement, and productivity. By understanding employee's functional and emotional needs, they aim to help companies become employee experience powerhouse - a place where individuals can feel happier, healthier, engaged, and productive.

5. Stamurai – Stamurai is a speech therapy app for stuttering and speech impairments. Traditional speech therapy is expensive, prone to relapse and inaccessible. Stamurai solves this through an automated solution via its mobile app. The final round of the inaugural edition of the Medix Global Digital Health Innovation Challenge will be streamed live online on April 29 2021. To attend the live event, please register on the link: The Medix Digital Health Innovation Challenge in India.

Besides Mrs. Sigal Atzmon, the jury members include Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & Past President, FICCI; Mr. Shrijeet Mishra, Chief Innovation Officer and Head Group Services, Aditya Birla Group; Mrs. Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network; Mr. Naveen Tahilyani, CEO, Tata-AIA Life; Mr. Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO at Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, NASSCOM; Mr. Rajit Mehta, CEO, Antara Senior Living; Mr. Rohit Bhayana, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners; Mr. Ajay Nanavati, Chairman, Quantum Advisors; Adv. Anat Bernstein- Reich, Managing Director, A & G Partners; Dr. YaronDaniely, Partner and Head of aMoon Alpha, aMoon Ventures; Prof. Mukul Gupta, Marketing Professor and Prof. David Zeltser, Medical Director, Medix Global.

About Medix Established in 2006, Medix is a global & leading provider of innovative, high quality, digital and remote medical management solutions. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Mumbai and Tel Aviv; Medix serves millions of customers spread in over 90 countries. As a Shared Value company, Medix services offer its clients, primarily global health & life insurers, financial groups, large corporate and governmental institutions, significant added values in the world of healthcare, helping them to transform their approach from being just health payers to become real health players.

