Taral Shah with Shivalik projects emerging as growth partners of Gujarat

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ahmedabad-based real estate company, Shivalik Projects takes the initiative of 'Green Building' projects which include solar panel installation for generating green energy, extensive plantations, and a harvesting facility. Realizing the need of the hour, Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Projects also announced integrating Work-From-Home spaces as an important part of their residential ventures.

The real estate scenario of Ahmedabad is changing. In the post-pandemic world, people could not attend offices and were forced to stay home and continue their work and businesses. This led to a new kind of opportunity for the real estate businessmen as BHK with WFH gained popularity. WFH as in Work from Home space pioneered by Shivalik has gained immense love and is now an integral part of their residential projects. Talking about this idea, Taral Shah says, "The concept of Work-from-Home space is not limited to just the pandemic effect. Even when things get better, this concept will still be relevant as we have a lot of enterprising females who would like to manage their work from home. Besides that, even budding entrepreneurs can set up their make-shift office and save on budgets". All such projects would come under the 'Green Building' initiative. This implies that the project will have Solar Panel installation for generating Green Energy, extensive plantations, and even a harvesting facility. The company is planning to do as much as possible to take care of the environment.

Gujarat has seen a great surge in demand for residential projects in the past few months and Shivalik Projects has been a key driver. In the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21, the company witnessed humungous sales of 293000 ft sq. sales including 1 lakh sq. ft. in Feb 2020 and 1.24 lakh in Mar 2020. "People realized that a Home is the most important asset that they have rather than other luxury things. In these challenging times, most of the families felt that they needed a bigger space as every member of the family was home the entire time. So, a major shift happened from 2BHK to 3BHK houses. This is the reason for the sudden rise in real estate in the last quarter", shares Taral Shah. This year the company is adding a couple of more projects that will take the tally to around 15 lakh sq. ft. in 2021.

Regarding the company's growth strategy, Taral Shah says, "Apart from our new projects, now we are focusing aggressively on Redevelopment Projects. As per the latest GDCR guidelines, a lot of old projects will now go for redevelopment. This is a great opportunity for the Developer, as well as the Residents as we design a mutually beneficial proposal to them." President of CREDAI Ahmedabad YouthWing and Member of the GCCI Real Estate and INFRA Committee, Taral Shah has set a goal to expand Shivalik Projects and take them to new heights. Be it redevelopment,

interior designing, or infrastructure, he hopes to continue delivering the best customer experience based on their trust of over 20 years and emerge as the growth partner of the city. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

