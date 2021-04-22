Left Menu

Hungary to reopen terraces on Saturday as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hungary is expected to reopen restaurant terraces and shorten a night curfew from Saturday as the vaccination campaign allows for a further reopening of the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that by Friday, 3.5 million Hungarians could be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which could rise to 4 million -- or around 40% of the population -- by early next week.

