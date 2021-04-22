Left Menu

Insurance potential to drive VC investments in India: KPMG

Venture capital (VC) in India was robust in Q1 2021 with a wide range of sectors attracting 100 million dollar plus funding rounds including edtech, grocery delivery and gaming, KPMG Pvt Enterprise said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:32 IST
Insurance potential to drive VC investments in India: KPMG
Asia Pacific region saw $31 billion in investment across 1,615 deals in Q1'21. Image Credit: ANI

Venture capital (VC) in India was robust in Q1 2021 with a wide range of sectors attracting 100 million dollar plus funding rounds including edtech, grocery delivery and gaming, KPMG Pvt Enterprise said on Thursday. The velocity of deals was also quite rapid, with companies getting higher valuations, it said in its quarterly report.

Insurance as a whole is a growing sector in India, particularly general insurance and health insurance. The penetration of insurance products in the country is increasing with consumers becoming more interested in different products than they have been historically. This has led to growth both in terms of traditional insurance businesses digital insurance businesses, said the report.

Because of the relative early maturity of both in India, they have been growing together as a result of societal evolution. This potential offered by the industry is expected to drive increasing VC investment over time. The report said IPO activity is also expected to pick up in India given a number of the large raises held in Q1'21 were viewed as pre-IPO rounds.

Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader of Private Equity at KPMG in India. said interest from VC investors in India is at an all-time high. The pandemic has just been a catalyst for new-age tech consumers and tech businesses. "Many deals that were put on hold and the investors were waiting to see the impact of pandemic are now coming out of the pipe and seeing significant investor interest. Pandemic has elevated some of these businesses to a new higher level of platform and this positivity is expected to continue in the near term," he said.

At a global level, said the report, VC investment rose from 98.2 billion dollars across 7,329 deals in Q4'20 to 1.27 billion dollars across 6,508 deals in Q1'21. The Americas saw a record 74.4 billion dollars in investment across 3,310 deals in Q1'21 - up from 47.6 billion dollars across 3,399 deals in Q4'20. The US accounted for 69 billion dollars of this total (3,042 deals) - up from 45 billion dollars in Q4'20.

VC investment in Europe reached a new record of 21 billion dollars across 1,430 deals in Q1'21, up from the previous high of 15.8 billion dollars across 1,937 deals in Q4'20. The Asia Pacific region saw 31 billion dollars in investment across 1,615 deals in Q1'21 - a robust amount compared to historical norms despite a drop from 34.5 billion dollars across 1,840 deals in Q4'20.

Unicorn financings rose dramatically in Q1'21, accounting for 49.7 billion dollars raised across 182 unicorn funding rounds compared to 101 billion dollars raised across 403 rounds in 2020. VC-backed exit activity rose to a new record, climbing from an already significant high of 209.5 billion dollars across 649 exits in Q4'20 to 283.8 billion dollars across 667 exits in Q1'21, said the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India sets record for new COVID cases; oxygen running out

India recorded the worlds highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope. Health officials across northern and west...

Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital v...

Soccer-Fiorentina eye historic Juventus double as relegation battle intensifies

One of Italys fiercest rivalries will have extra spice to it on Sunday when Fiorentina welcome Juventus to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli has become public enemy number one for many after his Super League project su...

Comm min for anti-dumping duty on certain copper items from China, 5 others

The Commerce Ministrys investigative arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import of certain copper products, used in electrical industry, from China, Thailand, Korea and three other countries for five years to gua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021