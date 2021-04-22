Indian brand Parle partners with IBM to accelerate cloud journey, drive biz growth

Parle Products Pvt Ltd (Parle), the largest biscuit brand provider in India, has partnered with IBM to accelerate its journey to the cloud and more quickly and effectively bring its products, such as Parle-G, to the market.

Utilizing IBM's transformative hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Parle will streamline its operations and achieve greater scalability to meet growing demands despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, migration will help the organization bring increased levels of security to protect critical data.

The partnership will see Parle leveraging the following IBM technologies and services :

AI: With the intelligent AI-based supply chain, IBM will help the company design a critical KPIs-based performance management framework using IBM Watson Studio to measure and monitor the health of Parle's business processes and their outcomes.

Security: By utilizing IBM's Security Operations Center (SOC) to strengthen its security posture, Parle will work with IBM to design, build, and manage a comprehensive security program designed to increase its resiliency and security. The organization will also leverage IBM X-Force Red's services to uncover vulnerabilities across applications and networks

In a joint statement, Parle said that it will be embracing a hybrid cloud-based approach to innovate more quickly - finding new ways to get its products into the homes of consumers, even as the global pandemic creates challenges in the supply chain and mandates that some employees work remotely.

"Parle quickly shifted its approach, by embracing a hybrid cloud strategy with IBM to leverage our cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise, with security at the forefront of their advancement. By implementing cloud and AI, Parle is able to bring their products seamlessly to millions of homes in India, despite the current challenging times," said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform.