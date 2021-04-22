Left Menu

SASB suspends registration of Amarnath yatra due to COVID

In view of the evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board SASB announced on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:23 IST
Registration of pilgrims for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been being temporarily suspended on Thursday due to the COVID-19 situation, officials said.

''In view of the evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended,'' the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on its Twitter handle on Thursday. It further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves. Registration started from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches -- Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40) -- all over the country. Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) confirmed the development and said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves.

