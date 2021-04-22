Left Menu

Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under-30' list

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:59 IST
Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under-30' list

Last year when the pandemic struck the country prompting the government to order a stringent lockdown, many businesses were shut following massive losses.

But Vibha Harish, a 25-year old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, found abundant sun shining to make hay during 2020 -- So much so that she made it to the Forbes Asia's 30 Under- 30 in just one year of her venture.

Her firm Cosmix, a herbal nutrition and plant-based supplement brand offering, is now one of the fastest growing ventures.

In just one year of its coming into being, it has a turnover of around Rs two crore, all credit goes to the products, its manufacturing and marketing techniques.

A health issue as a teenager made her look at the absence of adequate nutrition for women, which became the prime source for launching this venture last year.

''My mother suggested that I go for herbal instead of any allopathic medicines. I started using herbs. Inspired by herbalism from the western world and Ayurveda from our own country, I started experimenting by myself,'' Harish told P T I.

She inherited the business from her parents.

Also, doing her engineering degree in supply chain management helped in her business.

''I was learning herbalism out of my own interest and then I felt like these things were not marketed correctly, as right scientific information is not shared,'' Harish added.

Cosmix has eight products for gut health, liver health, sleep, hair health, skin health.

''We also made products to make superfood bars for children who are malnourished through the Anganwadis,'' the young entrepreneur said.

In its citation, Forbes wrote, ''The Bangalore-based startup makes nutritional powder supplements from fruits, herbs and roots, which it says can help boost immunity and improve sleep.'' Forbes added that Vibha used part of her profits to fund the company's ''Nutrition for All'' programme, which donates food and energy bars to malnourished children in rural India.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging' - UK's Johnson hails Biden's big emissions pledge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed U.S. President Joe Bidens commitment to cut the United States greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 from 2005 levels by 2030 as a game changer.Im really thrilled by the game changing announcement that...

Germany's finance minister rejects blame for Wirecard fiasco

Germanys finance minister denied any blame for the multi-billion-euro Wirecard fraud on Thursday, pointing the finger at the company and its auditors, EY, for waving the firms accounts through for a decade.Olaf Scholz joins a long list of p...

'Pay with a glance': Russia's Sberbank rolling out face-recognition payments

Russias biggest bank hopes shoppers will sign up for a facial recognition service that will let them pay for their groceries with just a glance.Sberbank is partnering with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow a...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi precarious; Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals:HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has turned precarious with many hospitals running out of oxygen and directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021