Twitter appoints Yu Sasamoto as VP of JAPAC; Maya Hari to lead Global Strategy and Ops

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it has appointed Yu Sasamoto as vice president for the unified region of Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific JAPAC, effective from May 1, 2021. Yu has been promoted to this newly expanded regional role, succeeding Maya Hari, who has been promoted to a global role as Twitters vice president of Global Strategy and Operations GSO, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:36 IST
Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it has appointed Yu Sasamoto as vice president for the unified region of Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific (JAPAC), effective from May 1, 2021. Yu has been promoted to this newly expanded regional role, succeeding Maya Hari, who has been promoted to a global role as Twitter's vice president of Global Strategy and Operations (GSO), a statement said. Yu has led Twitter Japan and South Korea for the past seven years and will now be responsible for the company's advertising business across the JAPAC region, which includes Australia, Greater China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and South Korea. Yu will move to Twitter's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore for this expanded regional role. He will continue to serve as the General Manager of Twitter Japan and head of Twitter Client Solutions in Japan until his successor is hired in Tokyo, the statement said. ''I'm thrilled and honoured to be tasked with leading the powerhouse that is the new unified JAPAC region for Twitter, and working closely with our world-class talent across the region. ''Not only does Asia boast a rich, diverse culture and society, it also breathes innovation and vibrancy - and being at Twitter means we get to be on the pulse of everything that's happening,'' Yu Sasamoto, VP of Japan and Asia Pacific, Twitter said. Before joining Twitter, Yu has served as CEO of MTV Japan, Managing Executive Officer of Microsoft's Greater Asia Pacific Region, and COO of restaurant search engine and review site ASKU (which he founded). After four years of leading Twitter's Asia Pacific business (excluding Japan and South Korea), Maya Hari will now lead a global team focused on customers and revenue product strategy, operations, innovation and automation to enable commercial and content partnerships efforts around the world. She will continue to be based in Singapore.

