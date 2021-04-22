Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

Economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but (data) point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter. TEMPORARY FACTORS Inflation has picked up over recent months on account of some idiosyncratic and temporary factors and an increase in energy price inflation. SUBDUED UNDERLYING PRESSURE At the same time, underlying price pressures remain subdued in the context of significant economic slack and still weak demand. MANUFACTURING RECOVERY Surveys indicate that the manufacturing sector continues to recover, supported by solid global demand.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:48 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

The European Central Bank left policy unchanged as expected on Thursday and will keep copious stimulus flowing. Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a post-policy meeting press conference. CLOUDED OUTLOOK

While the recovery in global demand and the sizable fiscal stimulus are supporting global and euro area activity, the near-term economic outlook remains clouded by uncertainty about the resurgence of the pandemic and the rollout of vaccination campaigns. FINANCING CONDITION RISKS

Euro area financing conditions have remained broadly stable recently after the increase in market interest rates earlier in the year. But risks to wider financing conditions remain. Economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but (data) point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter.

TEMPORARY FACTORS Inflation has picked up over recent months on account of some idiosyncratic and temporary factors and an increase in energy price inflation.

SUBDUED UNDERLYING PRESSURE At the same time, underlying price pressures remain subdued in the context of significant economic slack and still weak demand.

MANUFACTURING RECOVERY Surveys indicate that the manufacturing sector continues to recover, supported by solid global demand. At the same time, restrictions on mobility and social interaction still limit activity in the services sector, although there are signs of a bottoming-out.

FIRM REBOUND Progress with the vaccination campaigns and the envisaged gradual relaxation of containment measures underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021.

TEMPORARY FACTORS Inflation has picked up over recent months on account of some idiosyncratic and temporary factors and an increase in energy price inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's Shanti Mukund hospital chief breaks down, says only two hours of oxygen supply left

Delhis Shanti Mukand Hospital chief Dr Sunil Saggar broke into tears on Thursday saying that they have only two hours of oxygen supply left. Talking to ANI, Saggar said he had told doctors to discharge patients who can be discharged. Statin...

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form 'audit committees' to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen: Order.

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form audit committees to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen Order....

Set up COVID-19 vigilance committees: Maha CM to labour unions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked labour unions to set up COVID-19 vigilance committees in factory premises for the safety of workers.He gave this instruction during a virtual meeting with labour union representa...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021