UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surge

UAE suspends all flights from India due to COVID-19 surgeReuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:31 IST
The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
